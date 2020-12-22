Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases dip below 60,000 mark

State reports 6,053 recoveries; death toll touches 48,801; Mumbai adds 463 new cases

After witnessing a case surge for two days, Maharashtra reported a robust 6,053 recoveries on Monday as opposed to 2,834 fresh COVID-19 cases.

As per the State Health Department figures, the active cases have dipped below the 60,000 mark to reach 59,469 while the total case tally stands at 18,99,352.

However, the low case surge must be viewed in the context of a mere 38,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 55 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 48,801.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 17,89,958 while the State’s recovery rate has risen incrementally to 94.24%. “Of a total 1,21,57,943 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,99,352 (case positivity rate of 15.62%) have returned positive with nearly 38,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.57%.

Pune district reported nearly 400 new cases to take its total infections to 3,67,319 while five deaths saw its toll touch 7,687. According to the district administration, the active case figure is 8,826 while its recovery rate stands at 95.11%.

Mumbai city recorded 463 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,87,313 of whom only 7,754 are active. As many as 12 fatalities saw the city’s death toll — following due reconciliation process — rise to 11,008.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered nearly 350 fresh cases, taking the district’s total case number to 1,21,898 of whom 4,276 are active. Five deaths pushed the toll to 3,140.

Western Maharashtra continued with its trend of low cases and fatalities: Satara added a single death as its toll went up to 1,737 while 71 new cases saw the total tally touch 53,945 of whom 1,078 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli logged just 18 cases and one death as the district’s reported cases reached 49,923 of whom only 298 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,760.

Kolhapur reported four cases and no deaths as its total case tally climbed to 49,002 of whom 797 are active. The death toll remains at 1,657.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded more than 300 cases and 10 deaths as its total infections rose to 1,12,774 of whom 2,393 are active. Its death toll has touched 1,843.

Jalgaon reported only 13 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 55,541 of whom only 515 are active, while its fatality count remains at 1,434.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 5,04,938 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,579 were in institutional quarantine facilities.