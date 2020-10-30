Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases come down to 1,27,603

Test and isolate: A health worker runs an antigen test in a logistics godown at Goregaon in Mumbai on Thursday.

With discharge of 7,883 more patients, State’s recovery rate reaches 89.69%

Maharashtra reported 5,902 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as opposed to 7,883 recoveries, taking the State’s total tally to 16,66,668 while its number of active cases dipped further to 1,27,603. With 156 deaths, the fatality toll reached 43,710.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 14,94,809 with the State’s recovery rate climbing further to 89.69%.

“Of a total 88,37,133 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,66,668 (18.86%) have returned positive with 69,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.62%.

Pune district reported only 762 cases to take its total tally to 3,32,354 while 21 deaths saw its toll reach 6,657. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate is currently 93.69% with 12,576 cases active.

Mumbai tally

Mumbai reported 1,120 cases to take its total tally to 2,55,360 of whom 19,082 are active. As many as 33 fatalities saw the city’s death toll touch 10,229.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 499 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,01,341 of whom 5,156 are active. Ten deaths saw the toll stand at 2,722.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported seven deaths with its toll reaching 1,406. As many as 186 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 47,113 of whom 4,665 are active. Sangli reported 133 cases and seven deaths as the district’s total tally jumped to 46,562 of whom 3,013 are active. Its death toll rose to 1,526.

Lowest surge

In its lowest surge in months, Kolhapur recorded just 56 new cases as its total tally reached 47,094 of whom just 1,103 are active. No fatalities were reported from the district.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 300 cases as its total tally climbed to 93,412 of whom only 5,037 are active. With three fatalities, the district’s toll reached 1,539.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 70 new cases and no deaths as its total tally touched 53,417 of whom only 2,149 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,344.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 293 cases as its total tally crossed the 80,500 mark. Seven deaths were recorded, which saw its fatality count rise to 2,036.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 25,33,687 people across the State were in home quarantine and 12,690 were in institutional quarantine facilities.

Lockdown extended

The State government on Thursday announced extension of the lockdown till November 30. An order issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that guidelines issued under Mission Begin Again on September 30 and October 14 remained unchanged.

