Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 case tally dips below 4.70 lakh

Pune

17 May 2021 00:18 IST

Recoveries continue to outpace new infections; 974 fatalities take the toll to 81,486

Maharashtra continued its steady dip in COVID-19 cases, reporting 34,389 new infections on Sunday as opposed to 59,318 recoveries as the State’s active case tally declined further to 4,68,109.

Despite the rising recovery rate, the State recorded a very high fatality spike of 974 deaths with 415 of these occurring over the last 48 hours and pushing the death toll to 81,486. As per the State Health Department, 253 of these deaths occurred in the last week and the remaining 306 were from an earlier period.

Maharashtra’s total cases have reached 53,78,452 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 48,26,371 with the recovery rate going up to 89.74%.

“Of a total 3,11,03,991 laboratory samples tested thus far, 53,78,452 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 17.29%) have returned positive with over 2.58 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stood at 1.52%.

Pune added more than 5,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 9,73,685. As per the State Health Department figures, 62 deaths were reported as the fatality toll rose to 10,262. According to district authorities, the active case tally has dipped to 82,000 while the death toll has crossed 15,300 with more than 130 deaths being reported on Sunday.

Mumbai reported 1,535 new cases to take its total tally to 6,87,830 while the active case count has declined to 33,574. Sixty fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,224.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 1,000 cases as its total cases climbed to 4,78,734 of whom 32,223 are active. A staggering 104 deaths pushed the toll to 6,154.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra logged an alarming surge of 98 deaths and nearly 1,100 cases as its death toll rose to 2,161 and its total cases touched 90,164 of whom 18,422 are active.

Solapur recorded 85 deaths and more than 3,000 cases as its fatality count went up to 3,348 and the total case tally reached 1,41,128 of whom 20,978 are active.

Beed in Marathwada reported 37 deaths and 1,102 new cases, taking its total tally to 75,529 of whom 12,374 are active while its fatality toll has climbed to 1,408.

Nashik in north Maharashtra added more than 2,000 new cases, taking its total cases to 3,67,156 of whom 21,940 are active while 44 deaths pushed its toll to 4,055.