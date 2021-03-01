Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 case figure zooms past 75,000

State reports 8,293 new cases, 62 deaths; schools, colleges in Pune shut till March 14

Maharashtra reported yet another massive surge of 8,293 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the latest spike pushing the State’s active case tally beyond the 75,000-mark to reach 77,008.

Just 3,753 patients were discharged to take the cumulative recoveries to 20,24,704. As many as 62 deaths took the fatality toll to 52,154.

The State’s total case tally has risen to 21,55,070.

Noting that there was a particularly alarming surge in cases from the Vidarbha region, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that while he was not inclined to impose a lockdown, the State government could be left with no choice if the surge continued unabated.

Nagpur in Vidarbha on Sunday crossed 10,000 active cases while Pune is nudging that figure.

“Of a total 1,62,84,612 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,55,070 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.23%) have returned positive with over 85,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality had incrementally dipped to 2.42%.

Cases continued to mount in Pune district, which reported nearly 1,500 new ones to take its total case tally to 4,09,821. As per the State Health Department figures, six deaths were reported as the toll reached 8,062. However, as per district authorities, the death count has touched 9,143 while the active case tally has surged past 9,700.

In the wake of this alarming rise, the Pune district administration extended the shutdown on schools and colleges to March 14.

1,051 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city, too, saw a big surge of 1,051 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,25,917 of whom 8,299 are active. Five fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,475.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha recorded nearly 1,000 cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,51,750 of whom 10,013 are active. As many as 11 deaths were reported as the fatality toll climbed to 3,521.

Amravati district in Vidarbha added a big spike of more than 850 cases, taking its total tally to 35,946 of whom 6,599 are active. Eight deaths saw the toll touch 475.

In western Maharashtra, Satara logged 117 new cases as the total case tally rose to 58,792 of whom 1,222 are active. Just a single death saw the toll reach 1,844.

Neighbouring Sangli registered 27 cases and one death as the district’s total cases rose to 51,336 of whom only 551 are active. The death toll stands at 1,792.

Kolhapur reported 51 cases as its total tally went up to 49,717 of whom just 325 are active. Two fatalities took the toll to 1,680.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 3,35,492 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,332 were in institutional quarantine facilities.