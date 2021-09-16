States

Maharashtra’s active cases see marginal rise yet again

A clean-up marshal collecting fine from a man who is roaming without a mask at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Thursday.  

Maharashtra’s active case tally rose slightly on Thursday with 3,595 new COVID-19 cases as against 3,240 recoveries. The active cases now stand at 49,342.

As many as 45 deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 1,38,322. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

The total cases now stand at 65,11,525 while the State’s cumulative recoveries have climbed to 63,20,310 with the recovery rate at 97.06%.

“Of a total 5,65,29,882 laboratory samples tested thus far, 65,11,525 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.52%) have returned positive with over 1.68 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported nearly 900 new cases, taking its total case tally to 11,33,113, while three deaths pushed the toll to 18,820. As per district authorities, the active cases have declined to around 7,400.

Mumbai recorded 446 fresh cases to take its total tally to 7,36,728, while the active count rose to 5,589. Two deaths took the city’s fatality figure to 16,039.

Ahmednagar registered 618 new cases and seven deaths, taking its total cases to 3,21,940 of whom 6,575 are active. The district’s death toll went up to 6,707.

Satara added 236 new cases and six deaths, taking the total case tally to 2,44,686 of whom 4,256 are active, while the fatality count touched 6,179.

Neighbouring Sangli logged 229 fresh cases and a single death. The total tally stands at 2,06,125 with the active cases climbing to 2,321 while its death toll reached 5,539.

Kolhapur reported just 60 new cases and two fatalities, taking its total cases to 2,05,718. The active cases dropped to 1,007. The death toll stands at 5,828.


Comments
Sep 16, 2021

