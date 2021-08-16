Maharashtra’s active cases rise again, exceed 64,000

Nothing goes unnoticed: Ticket collectors check the pass of passengers as local train services resume for people who have been fully vaccinated in Mumbai on Sunday.

16 August 2021 00:07 IST

State reports 3,710 recoveries; 130 more succumb to COVID-19

Maharashtra’s cases outweighed its recoveries for the third consecutive day on Sunday, with a mere 3,710 patients being discharged as against 4,797 new COVID-19 cases. The active case tally has risen to 64,219.

As many as 130 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,35,039. The case fatality rate stands at 2.11%.

The total cases have reached 63,92,660 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 61,89,933 with the recovery rate standing at 96.86%.

“Of a total 5,09,59,730 laboratory samples tested thus far, 63,92,660 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.54%) have returned positive with over two lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 750 new cases, taking its total case tally to 11,04,041 while 13 deaths pushed the toll over 18,480. As per district authorities, the active cases stand at a little over 7,800.

Mumbai recorded 262 new cases to take its total tally to 7,39,331 while the active count has declined to 3,096. Four fatalities took the toll to 15,981.

Ahmednagar registered 789 new cases and two deaths, taking its total cases to 2,98,248 of whom 5,413 are active. The district’s death toll has touched 6,344.

Satara added 619 new cases and 31 deaths, taking the total case tally to 2,29,450 of whom 7,547 are active, while the fatality count climbed to 5,550.

Neighbouring Sangli logged nearly 450 new cases and two deaths. The total tally stands at 1,94,716 with the active cases rising to 7,004 while its death toll reached 5,274.

Kolhapur reported 254 new cases, taking its total cases to 2,01,087. The active cases fell incrementally to 3,591. As many as 32 deaths pushed the toll to 5,707.