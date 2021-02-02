Maharashtra’s active cases down to 41,586

Pune

02 February 2021 23:43 IST

30 more succumb to COVID-19, taking the toll to 51,139

Recoveries yet again outweighed cases across Maharashtra on Tuesday as a robust 4,011 discharges were reported as opposed to just 1,927 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case tally dipped further to 41,586 while the total cases have reached 20,30,274. As many as 30 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 51,139.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 19,36,305 while the State’s recovery rate has marginally increased to 95.37%.

“Of a total 1,47,06,992 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,30,274 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.80%) have returned positive with over 50,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.52%.

Pune reported more than 350 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,89,126. As per the State Health Department figures, just two deaths were reported to take the toll to 7,970. According to the district administration, however, the district’s fatality count has gone up to 9,064. The district’s active case tally stands at 5,057 with a recovery rate of 96.30%.

Mumbai city recorded 334 fresh cases to take its total tally to 3,09,637 of whom just 5,530 are active. Seven fatalities pushed the city’s death toll to 11,368.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered 181 new cases, taking the district’s total infections to 1,36,316 of whom 3,435 are active. Three deaths saw the toll touch 3,364.

In western Maharashtra, Satara logged no deaths while 40 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,555 of whom only 677 are active. Its fatality toll remains at 1,817.

Neighbouring Sangli added just 19 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,876 of whom just 642 are active. Its death toll remains constant at 1,781.

Kolhapur reported an even lower surge of just eight cases and zero fatalities as its total tally rose to 49,182 of whom only 103 are active. The fatality count remains at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded over 100 cases and no deaths as its total cases touched 1,21,231 of whom 901 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,999.

Jalgaon added just 20 new cases and no deaths as its total tally went up to 57,459 of whom just 483 are active, while its fatality toll stayed constant at 1,477.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 1,89,288 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,121 were in institutional quarantine facilities.