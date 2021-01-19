Maharashtra’s active cases dip to 50,000 mark

Pune

19 January 2021 00:27 IST

Death toll rises to 50,473; Mumbai adds 395 new cases

Maharashtra reported 3,854 recoveries on Monday, outweighing the surge of 1,924 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active infections declined to 50,680. The total case tally has now reached 19,92,683.

As many as 35 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 50,473. The low case spike, however, must be seen in the context of a comparatively lower number of samples tested — 39,000 — in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 18,86,469 while the State’s recovery rate is 94.76%.

“Of a total 1,38,45,897 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,92,683 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.39%) have returned positive with over 39,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.53%.

Pune reported more than 300 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,82,460. Four deaths saw the toll rise to 7,869. As per the district administration figures, the active cases stand at 5,249 while the district’s recovery rate is 96.22%.

Mumbai city recorded 395 new cases to take its total tally to 3,03,152 of whom just 6,678 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s toll touch 11,251.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 200 fresh cases, pushing the district’s total cases to 1,32,337 of whom 4,567 are active. Six deaths took the toll to 3,305.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added a single death while 64 fresh cases saw the total tally go up to 55,631 of whom only 734 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,795.

Neighbouring Sangli logged 12 cases and one death as the district’s reported cases climbed to 50,620 of whom just 491 are active. Its death count rose to 1,777.

Kolhapur reported a mere eight cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 48,982 of whom only 157 are active. The fatality toll remains at 1,669.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded just 85 cases and two deaths as its total tally touched 1,19,165 of whom 1,340 are active. Its death toll went up to 1,966.

Jalgaon reported 23 new cases and a single death as its total case tally rose to 57,013 of whom only 514 are active, while its death count stands at 1,468.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,21,280 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 2,094 were in institutional quarantine facilities.