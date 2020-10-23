Maharashtra’s active cases dip to 1.50 lakh

With 1,463 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai’s total tally rises to 2,47,332

Recoveries outpaced cases by a wide margin yet again as Maharashtra reported 7,539 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as opposed to 16,177 recoveries. The State’s total case tally reached 16,25,197 while its number of active cases dipped further to 1,50,011.

With 198 more deaths, the fatality count has reached 42,831. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 14,15,679 with the recovery rate climbing further to 88.1%. “Of a total 84,02,559 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,25,197 (19.34%) have returned positive with around 75,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.64%.

Pune district reported more than 1,500 cases to take its total tally to 3,27,670 while 14 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,595. However, as per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has exceeded 92% with the number of active cases going below 17,000 to stand at just over 16,785.

Mumbai reported a high surge of 1,463 cases to take its total tally to 2,47,332 of whom just 17,505 are active cases though. As many as 49 fatalities saw the city’s toll rise to 9,961.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 476 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 98,575 of whom 6,290 are active. As many as 20 deaths saw the toll reach 2,695.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 10 deaths to take its toll to 1,384. As many as 294 fresh cases saw the total tally touch 45,597 of whom 5,919 are active.

Sangli reported 174 cases and nine deaths as the district’s total tally rose to 45,293 of whom 2,975 are active. Its death toll has gone up to 1,478.

In its lowest surge in months, Kolhapur recorded just 74 new cases as its total tally reached 46,639 of whom 1,272 are active. With six deaths, the toll climbed to 1,581.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 500 cases as its total tally reached 90,584 of whom 8,754 are active. With five deaths, the district’s toll touched 1,517.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported more than 150 new cases and not a single death as its total tally reached 52,730 of whom only 2085 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,325.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported a comparatively low spike of 358 cases as its total tally crossed 77,500. Seven deaths saw its fatality count rise to 2,028.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 24,59,436 people across the State were in home quarantine and 24,621 were in institutional quarantine facilities.