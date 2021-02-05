Maharashtra’s active cases dip below 35,000

State reports 2,736 fresh cases, 5,339 recoveries; 46 more succumb to COVID-19

Yet another robust recovery bout of 5,339 discharges on Thursday saw Maharashtra’s active case tally dip further to 34,862.

With 2,736 fresh COVID-19 cases, the State’s total case tally has reached 20,36,002. As many as 46 fatalities took the death toll to 51,215.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 19,48,674 while the State’s recovery rate has marginally increased to 95.71%.

“Of a total 1,48,21,561 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,36,002 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.74%) have returned positive with over 57,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.52%.

Pune reported more than 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,90,125. As per State Health Department figures, 12 deaths were reported to take the toll to 7,988. The district’s active cases have dropped to 4,872 with a recovery rate of 96.41%.

Mumbai city recorded 463 fresh cases to take its total tally to 3,10,604 of whom just 5,647 are active. Five fatalities saw the city’s toll climb to 11,380.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 250 new cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,36,806 of whom 3,297 are active. Two deaths pushed the toll to 3,370.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added no deaths while 61 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,619 of whom only 692 are active. Its fatality count remains at 1,819.

Neighbouring Sangli logged a mere 14 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,902 of whom 617 are active. Its death toll went up to 1,783.

Kolhapur reported 10 cases and a single fatality as its total tally touched 49,208 of whom just 125 are active. The death toll rose to 1,672.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded more than 150 cases and no deaths as its total cases climbed to 1,21,914 of whom 1,189 are active. Its fatality toll remains constant at 2,000.

Jalgaon reported more than 40 new cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 57,600 of whom only 460 are active, while its death toll rose to 1,478.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 1,78,676 people across the State were in home quarantine and 1,911 were in institutional quarantine facilities.