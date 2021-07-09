Maharashtra’s active cases decline to 1.12 lakh with 10,458 recoveries

State reports 8,992 COVID-19 cases, 200 fatalities; 596 new infections in Mumbai

As many as 10,458 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Friday against a surge of 8,992 new COVID-19 cases as the State’s active case tally dipped to 1,12,231.

The State saw a sharp fatality spike, with 738 deaths being added to the progressive death toll. As many as 158 of these have occurred in the last 48 hours and 42 were from the past week. A further 538 fatalities had been added as per the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, said the State Health Department.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,25,034 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 2.03%.

The total cases have reached 61,22,893 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 59,00,040 with the recovery rate standing at 96.08%.

“Of a total 4,31,24,800 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,40,968 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.1%) have returned positive with over 2.16 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 1,200 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,66,229. Four deaths were recorded as the toll touched 17,194. According to district authorities, the active cases stand at 10,200 while the death toll has crossed 18,060.

The Pune rural administration has identified 106 villages in nine tehsils in the district which have been reporting a heightened case surge. Despite demands to lift curbs on businesses in these parts, the district administration has yet to relax controls over the Pune rural areas. The district has been reporting more than 1,300 cases a day in the last few weeks, with the rural areas registering an average 700-800 new cases every day.

Mumbai recorded 596 new cases to take its total tally to 7,26,633 while the active cases declined to 11,269. Thirteen fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,599.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra added more than 1,500 new cases taking its total cases to 1,71,056 of whom 12,630 are active. As many as 39 deaths saw the toll climb to 4,972.

Satara registered 1,085 cases and 24 deaths as its total case tally rose to 20,10,42 of whom 8,119 are active while the death toll went up to 4,837.

Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 900 new cases and 11 deaths. The total tally stands at 1,63,134 with the active cases rising to 10,811 while its fatality toll has reached 4,419.