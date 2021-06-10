Maharashtra’s active cases come down to 1.61 lakh

Pune

10 June 2021 00:54 IST

State reports 10,989 new COVID-19 cases; death toll reaches 1,01,833

Maharashtra continued to report low case surges, recording 10,989 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as opposed to 16,379 recoveries. The State’s active case tally dipped further to 1,61,864.

However, the State’s total death toll has crossed the one lakh mark, climbing to 1,01,833, with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.74%.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 661 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 170 occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 91 were from the past week. As many as 400 fatalities have been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

The State’s total cases have reached 58,31,781 while its cumulative recoveries have climbed to 55,97,304 with the recovery rate going up to 95.45%.

“Of a total 3,71,28,093 laboratory samples tested thus far, 58,63,880 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.79%) have returned positive with over 2.21 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune witnessed a heightened spike, reporting more than 1,300 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,30,325. As per the State Health Department figures, 27 deaths were recorded as the toll rose to 13,638. According to district authorities, the active cases have declined below 20,000 while the death count has touched 17,700.

Mumbai recorded 785 new cases to take its total tally to 7,12,840 while the active count has increased slightly to 17,939. As many as 27 fatalities took the city’s toll to 15,033.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to see big surges, with more than 1,400 new cases taking its total cases to 1,27,113 of whom 17,822 are active. Forty deaths saw the toll go up to 3,923.

Neighbouring Satara added 845 new cases and 23 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,76,727 of whom 11,232 are active. Its death toll has climbed to 3,446.

Ahmednagar registered its lowest spike in days with 451 cases and six deaths as its fatality count rose to 3,520 and the total tally reached 2,57,703 of whom 5,473 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra logged nearly 400 new cases and 24 deaths. The total cases stand at 3,91,346 with the active case tally declining to 4,940 while its death toll touched 5,069.