Maharashtra’s active cases come down below 1.35 lakh

Pune

18 June 2021 23:05 IST

State adds 9,798 new COVID-19 cases, 14,437 recoveries

Maharashtra’s recoveries exceeded its case surge on Friday, with 14,437 patients being discharged against 9,798 new COVID-19 cases as the State’s active case tally dipped to 1,34,747.

A total of 648 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll of which 400 were part of the Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. As many as 133 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 65 were from the past week.

The State’s total death toll has climbed rapidly to 1,16,674 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.96%.

The State’s total cases have reached 59,54,508 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 56,99,983 with the recovery rate standing at 95.73%.

“Of a total 3,90,78,541 laboratory samples tested thus far, 59,54,508 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.3%) have returned positive with over 2.03 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported a sharp spike of nearly 1,500 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,41,716. As per the State Health Department figures, 13 deaths were recorded as the fatality count rose to 15,881. According to district authorities, the active cases have declined to 10,540 while the death toll reached 17,427.

As a precautionary measure, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that only essential services would be open on weekends with all other shops, malls, salons and spas remaining closed. Restaurants and hotels are allowed to provide only parcel services.

Mumbai recorded 758 new cases to take its total tally to 7,18,590 while the active count climbed to 18,764. Nineteen fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,266.

After Pune district, Kolhapur in western Maharashtra registered the second-highest cases in the State, with more than 1,100 new cases taking its total cases to 1,39,040 of whom 11,453 are active. Despite the daily case surge, the active case figure is declining in the district. As many as 38 deaths saw the toll rise to 4,337.

Neighbouring Satara added 685 new cases and 16 fatalities, taking its total case tally to 1,83,840 of whom 7,149 are active. Its death toll has gone up to 4,343.

Sangli reported more than 1,000 new cases and 19 deaths. The total tally stands at 1,42,560 with the active cases coming down to 10,545 while its death toll touched 3,735.