Maharashtra’s active case tally surges again; 2,570 discharged

A health worker screens passengers for fever after their arrival from Gujarat at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Pune

07 January 2021 00:34 IST

4,382 new infections reported; death toll reaches 49,825; Mumbai adds 795 cases

The pendulum swing in cases and recoveries continues in Maharashtra with the State reporting 4,382 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as opposed to just 2,570 patients being discharged. The active cases once more breached the 50,000 mark to reach 50,808.

The total case tally has now reached 19,54,553. As many as 66 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 49,825. The cumulative recoveries stand at 18,52,759 while the State’s recovery rate is 94.87%.

“Of a total 1,31,34,019 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,54,553 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.88%) have returned positive with over 73,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.55%.

Cases in Pune district and western Maharashtra, however, continue on a downward slide despite a sharp spike in fresh cases in Pune, which in turn was offset by significant recoveries.

Pune reported over 650 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,75,920. Eight deaths saw the toll rise to 7,787. As per the district administration figures, the active cases have dipped below the 5,500 mark to touch 5,498 while the district’s recovery rate has gone up to 96.10%. Pune city’s active case tally has come down to 2,700.

Mumbai city recorded 795 new cases to take its total infections to 2,96,320 of whom just 7,484 are active. Eight fatalities pushed the city’s death toll to 11,155.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered nearly 500 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,27,818 of whom 4,520 are active. A single death saw the toll reach 3,230.

In western Maharashtra, Satara logged six deaths as its fatality count went up to 1,779 while 85 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 54,964 of whom only 721 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli added 38 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases climbed to 50,319 of whom 425 are active. Its death toll remains at 1,769.

Kolhapur reported an even lower surge of just 19 cases and no fatalities as its total cases touched 48,817 of whom just 117 are active. The death toll remains constant at 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded more than 500 cases and six deaths as its total infections reached 1,16,865 of whom 1,751 are active. Its death count went up to 1,929.

Jalgaon reported 72 new cases and a single death as its total tally reached 56,445 of whom only 582 are active, while its fatality toll rose to 1,454.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,33,875 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,523 were in institutional quarantine facilities.