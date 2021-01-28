Maharashtra’s active case tally now drops to 43,393

Pune

28 January 2021

State reports 2,171 cases, 2,556 recoveries

Maharashtra’s recoveries marginally exceeded its case surge on Wednesday, with 2,556 patients being discharged as opposed to 2,171 new COVID-19 cases. The State’s active cases have again come down to 43,393. The total case tally has reached 20,15,524.

As many as 32 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 50,894. The cumulative recoveries stand at 19,20,006 while the State’s recovery rate is 95.26%.

“Of a total 1,43,67,094 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,15,524 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.03%) have returned positive with over 52,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.53%.

Pune reported more than 300 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,86,543. As per the State Health Department figures, four deaths were reported to take the toll to 7,910. According to the district administration, the active cases stand at 4,852 while the recovery rate is 96.35%.

Mumbai city recorded 435 fresh cases to take its total tally to 3,07,175 of whom just 5,645 are active. Six fatalities saw the city’s death count rise to 11,323.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 150 new infections, taking the district’s total cases to 1,34,629 of whom 3,703 are active. Two deaths pushed the toll to 3,343.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added just one death while 23 fresh cases saw the total case tally touch 56,159 of whom only 666 are active. Its death toll went up to 1,811.

Neighbouring Sangli logged a mere 14 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,755 of whom just 544 are active. Its death toll remains at 1,780.

Kolhapur reported an even lower spike of just eight cases and zero fatalities as its total tally rose to 49,093 of whom only 193 are active. The death count remains constant at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded more than 100 cases and three deaths as its total cases climbed to 1,20,513 of whom 1,162 are active. Its fatality toll reached 1,984.

Jalgaon added just 19 fresh cases and no deaths as its total case tally went up to 57,272 of whom only 563 are active, while its fatality count remains at 1,474.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,00,159 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,615 were in institutional quarantine facilities.