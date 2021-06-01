Maharashtra’s active case tally falls to 2.53 lakh

Pune

01 June 2021 01:25 IST

With 15,077 new COVID-19 cases, State records lowest daily surge in nearly 80 days

In its lowest single-day spike in nearly 80 days, Maharashtra reported 15,077 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as opposed to 33,000 recoveries. The State’s active case tally dropped further to reach 2,53,367.

This is the State’s lowest single-day surge since March 11, when a little over 14,000 cases had been recorded. However, it must be viewed in the context of far lower samples being tested than usual — lesser than two lakh as compared with the average daily figure of 2.70 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 500 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 184 occurred in the last week. Of the 184, as many as 133 were recorded in the last 48 hours while 316 had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

The total death toll has now climbed to 95,344 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.66%.

The State’s total cases have touched 57,46,892 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 53,95,370 with the recovery rate rising to 93.55%.

“Of a total 3,50,55,054 laboratory samples tested thus far, 57,46,892 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.39%) have returned positive with over 1.94 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported a comparatively low spike of 1,083 new cases of which Pune city recorded just 180 new ones. The district’s total cases stand at 10,17,154. As per the State Health Department figures, nine deaths were reported as the fatality toll rose to 12,507. According to district authorities, the active case tally has dipped to around 27,000 while the death count has reached 16,867 with 53 fatalities reported on Monday.

Mumbai recorded 666 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,05,288 while the active count has declined further to 24,850. As many as 29 fatalities took the city’s toll to 14,826.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur topped the case surge in the ‘sugar belt’ districts, registering more than 1,800 new ones as its total tally reached 1,14,163 of whom 18,557 are active. Thirteen deaths saw the toll climb to 3,480.

Cases continued to mount in Satara, which added 1,713 new ones and 11 deaths, taking its total cases to 1,65,403 of whom 21,099 are active. Its death toll has risen to 3,122.

Ahmednagar logged 15 deaths and more than 800 cases as its fatality count went up to 3,130 and the total case tally touched 2,51,322 of whom 10,803 are active.

While reporting low surges for the last two weeks, Nashik in north Maharashtra witnessed a sudden spike, recording more than 2,000 new cases to take its total tally to 3,85,505. The active cases continued to decline, reaching 9,813 while nine deaths pushed its toll to 4,658.

The rise does not bode well for Nashik, given that the district administration decided to relax restrictions from Monday in relation to shop timings.