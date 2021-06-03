Maharashtra’s active case tally dips to 2.16 lakh

Pune

03 June 2021 01:03 IST

State reports 15,169 new COVID-19 cases, 533 deaths

With 29,270 recoveries on Wednesday, Maharashtra’s active case tally dipped further to reach 2,16,016. As many as 15,169 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

A total of 533 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 211 occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 74 were from the past week. As many as 268 fatalities had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

The total death toll has now risen to 96,751 with the State’s case fatality rate climbing to 1.67%.

The State’s total cases have touched 57,76,184 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 54,60,589 with the recovery rate rising to 94.54%.

“Of a total 3,55,14,594 laboratory samples tested thus far, 57,61,015 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.26%) have returned positive with over 2.39 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 1,800 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,20,478. As per the State Health Department figures, 22 deaths were recorded as the fatality toll went up to 12,651. According to district authorities, the active cases have fallen below 25,000 while the death count has exceeded 16,950.

With a steady dip in active cases, Pune’s biggest jumbo COVID-19 centre at the College of Engineering grounds has decided to reduce its beds from 700 to 400.

Mumbai recorded 923 new cases to take its total tally to 7,07,041 while the active count has declined further to 18,478. As many as 31 fatalities took the city’s toll to 14,880.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to register big surges, with more than 1,400 new cases taking its total cases to 1,16,953 of whom 18,862 are active. Thirty deaths saw the toll climb to 3,559.

Cases continued to mount in Satara as well, which logged 1,461 new ones and 10 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,68,399 of whom 16,979 are active. Its death count has risen to 3,178.

Ahmednagar added 28 deaths and nearly 800 cases as its death toll went up to 3,240 and the total tally reached 2,53,048 of whom 10,430 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 600 new cases and 23 deaths. The total case tally stands at 3,88,502 with the active cases declining to 7,195 while its fatality count touched 4,780.