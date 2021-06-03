States

Maharashtra’s active case tally dips to 2.16 lakh

With 29,270 recoveries on Wednesday, Maharashtra’s active case tally dipped further to reach 2,16,016. As many as 15,169 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

A total of 533 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 211 occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 74 were from the past week. As many as 268 fatalities had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

The total death toll has now risen to 96,751 with the State’s case fatality rate climbing to 1.67%.

The State’s total cases have touched 57,76,184 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 54,60,589 with the recovery rate rising to 94.54%.

“Of a total 3,55,14,594 laboratory samples tested thus far, 57,61,015 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.26%) have returned positive with over 2.39 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 1,800 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,20,478. As per the State Health Department figures, 22 deaths were recorded as the fatality toll went up to 12,651. According to district authorities, the active cases have fallen below 25,000 while the death count has exceeded 16,950.

With a steady dip in active cases, Pune’s biggest jumbo COVID-19 centre at the College of Engineering grounds has decided to reduce its beds from 700 to 400.

Mumbai recorded 923 new cases to take its total tally to 7,07,041 while the active count has declined further to 18,478. As many as 31 fatalities took the city’s toll to 14,880.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to register big surges, with more than 1,400 new cases taking its total cases to 1,16,953 of whom 18,862 are active. Thirty deaths saw the toll climb to 3,559.

Cases continued to mount in Satara as well, which logged 1,461 new ones and 10 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,68,399 of whom 16,979 are active. Its death count has risen to 3,178.

Ahmednagar added 28 deaths and nearly 800 cases as its death toll went up to 3,240 and the total tally reached 2,53,048 of whom 10,430 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 600 new cases and 23 deaths. The total case tally stands at 3,88,502 with the active cases declining to 7,195 while its fatality count touched 4,780.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

With nearly 36,000 recoveries, Maharashtra’s active cases fall to 2.30 lakh

COVID-19: Pune administration strives to make all rural hospitals self-sufficient in oxygen

Maharashtra’s active case tally falls to 2.53 lakh

AAP’s South Haryana convenor succumbs to COVID-19

Coronavirus | With 18,600 cases, Maharashtra records lowest daily spike in two months

With 34,370 recoveries, Maharashtra’s active cases drop to nearly 3 lakh

Data | Beef ban, liquor sales, 'goonda act': a storm over Lakshadweep islands

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate further slows in mid-May while supply utilisation remains above 90%

Friction in MVA: Congress backs oil refinery at Nanar

Two killed after SUV rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Maharashtra records lowest daily case surge in over two months

CBSE Class XII exams: Priority is to ensure safe environment for students, says Varsha Gaikwad

Cyclone Tauktae: Uddhav hopes Modi will stand by Maharashtra

Amid case surge in rural hinterland, Pune ASHA workers demand better amenities to fight pandemic

All vacant posts in prisons to be filled by July-end, State tells HC

Cyclone Tauktae: Despite Central assurance, Maharashtra govt. politicising relief issue, says Fadnavis

Data | COVID-19 cases surge in rural India even as vaccination rates are lower than urban areas

Data | India tops the world in single-day COVID-19 fatalities

Saibaba Trust official cautions devotees against donating to fictitious organisation

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate rises above 90%
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 1:04:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/states/maharashtras-active-case-tally-dips-to-216-lakh/article34712088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY