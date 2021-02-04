Maharashtra’s active case tally dips below 40,000

Pune

04 February 2021 00:52 IST

State reports 7,030 recoveries; death toll reaches 51,169

In its biggest recovery bout in nearly a month, as many as 7,030 patients were discharged across Maharashtra on Wednesday as opposed to 2,992 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case tally has dropped below the 40,000 mark to reach 37,516 while the total cases have touched 20,33,266. As many as 30 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 51,169.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 19,43,335 while the State’s recovery rate has marginally increased to 95.37%.

“Of a total 1,47,64,744 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,30,274 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.77%) have returned positive with over 58,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.52%.

Pune reported more than 450 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,89,126. As per the State Health Department figures, six deaths were reported to take the toll to 7,976. The district’s active case tally has dipped to 4,892 with a recovery rate of 96.41%.

Mumbai city recorded 504 fresh cases to take its total tally to 3,10,141 of whom just 5,628 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s death count touch 11,375.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 200 new cases, taking the district’s total infections to 1,36,548 of whom 3,334 are active. Four deaths pushed the toll to 3,368.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added two deaths while 64 fresh cases saw the total tally go up to 56,619 of whom only 692 are active. Its fatality toll rose to 1,819.

Neighbouring Sangli logged a mere 12 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,888 of whom 605 are active. Its death toll remains at 1,781.

Kolhapur reported 16 cases and zero fatalities as its total cases touched 49,198 of whom just 116 are active. The death count remains constant at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district, after days of low case surges, recorded a spike of more than 500 cases and one death as its total case tally rose to 1,21,741 of whom only 1,253 are active. Its death toll reached 2,000.

Jalgaon reported 98 fresh cases but no deaths as its total tally climbed to 57,557 of whom 536 are active, while its fatality toll stayed constant at 1,477.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 1,82,181 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,093 were in institutional quarantine facilities.