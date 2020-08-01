Maharashtra to roll out foster care scheme

In a first, five districts in Maharashtra are set to witness the implementation of a foster care scheme for orphaned children, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur announced on Friday.

Mumbai suburbs, Pune, Solapur, Amaravati and Palghar districts have been chosen for the implementation of the scheme on an experimental basis, under which 40 children from various orphanages under the department will be selected. Those wanting to be foster parents can register online at the department’s commissionerate, which is based in Pune.

Ms. Thakur said, “The department works towards ensuring a safe and secure house for the children living in orphanages. This new scheme can be an alternative to adoptions, and ensure that a child can develop mentally, physically and socially. The scheme may face difficulties and problems initially but I am confident that we will sort out all the problems.” She added that the scheme would ensure a safe family environment and a secure house for the children.

Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, orphaned children are taken care of in orphanages under the Women and Child Welfare department. Considering the child’s rights and possibility of overall development, they can either be adopted or come under the foster care scheme. Adoption is a permanent feature while under the same Act, sponsored guardianship can be offered as foster care. Foster care involves identifying sponsor for further development of a child and allowing him or her to live in a family environment approved by the committee.

Women and Child Welfare commissioner Dr. Hrishikesh Yashod said they would focus on public awareness and outreach campaigns. “Increased awareness will lead to many families coming forward and be a part of the scheme,” he said.