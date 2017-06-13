Maharashtra SSC results on June 13

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said on Monday that results to the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class X will be announced on Tuesday.

The delay in results has been a source of anxiety for the 17 lakh-odd students, who appeared for the exams in March this year. Last year, the results were out by June 6.

The results would be officially declared by 11 a.m. and students would be able to access their results online by 1 p.m. by logging on to the official website http://mahresult.nic.in/

Students can view their results by entering details of their examination numbers in the blank text box, to be followed by entering other details and can download a copy of the same accordingly. Other websites to access the results are www.result.mkcl.org and www.maharashtraeducation.com

The Board, among the largest in the country, had also delayed the announcement of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam results this year.

Last year, the cumulative SSC pass percentage figure was 89.56.

This time, 17.66 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC exams, registering an increase of 2.23 % in the number of students appearing as compared with last year.