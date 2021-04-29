Maharashtra sees record spike of 985 fatalities

Tight curbs: Police personnel checking vehicles in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Pune

29 April 2021 00:59 IST

63,309 new COVID-19 cases push active tally to 6,73,481; 61,181 patients discharged

Maharashtra reported an all-time high fatality spike of 985 deaths on Wednesday, pushing its total death toll to 67,214. Of these, 392 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 251 in the last week. A further 342 were from the period before the past one week, the State Health Department said.

While another massive jump of 63,309 new COVID-19 cases was reported, the surge was nearly matched by the recoveries, with 61,181 patients being discharged. The State’s active case tally stands at 6,73,481.

Advertising

Advertising

The total cases have reached 44,73,394 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 37,30,729 with the recovery rate going up to 83.4%.

“Of a total 2,65,27,862 laboratory samples tested thus far, 44,73,394 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.86%) have returned positive with over 2.71 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.5%.

Pune district reported nearly 9,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 8,21,357. As per the State Health Department figures, a staggering 169 deaths were reported (of which more than 90 were from an earlier period) as the fatality count touched 9,292. As per district authorities, the active case tally dipped to 97,000 while the death toll has crossed 12,700.

4,926 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded another relatively low spike of 4,926 fresh cases, taking its total tally to 6,40,409 of whom 67,984 are active. As many as 78 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 12,954.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered a big surge of nearly 8,000 cases as its total cases climbed to 4,06,206 of whom 75,345 are active. As many as 83 deaths pushed the toll to 5,025.

Yavatmal district in the same region added 32 deaths and 987 cases, taking its fatality toll to 903 and its total case tally to 47,737 of whom 12,113 are active.

Aurangabad logged 81 deaths and more than 1,400 new cases. Its death toll went up to 1,918 and its total tally reached 1,22,112 of whom 14,534 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported 4,700 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,03,688 of whom 52,610 are active while 41 deaths pushed its fatality toll to 2,999.