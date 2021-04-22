Maharashtra sees record high of 568 deaths

State reports second-highest daily surge of 67,468 new COVID-19 cases

In its second-highest single-day jump thus far, Maharashtra reported 67,468 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the active case tally to 6,95,747.

An all-time high fatality spike of 568 deaths (of whom 303 occurred in the last 48 hours) pushed the death toll to 61,911.

The State nevertheless reported 54,985 recoveries to take its cumulative recoveries to 32,68,449 and the discharge rate to 81.15%.

The total case tally has now reached 40,27,827 with 2.71 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

“Of a total 2,46,14,480 laboratory samples tested thus far, 40,27,827 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.36%) have returned positive with over 2.71 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.54%.

Pune district reported more than 10,800 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,56,676. As per the State Health Department figures, 35 deaths were reported as the fatality toll rose to 8,890. According to district authorities, however, the active case tally crossed 1.05 lakh while the death count surpassed 11,600.

7,654 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 7,654 new cases, taking its total tally to 6,01,713 of whom 83,450 are active. As many as 62 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 12,508.

Raigad district reported 40 deaths and 966 cases to take its death toll to 1,115 and the total cases to 55,548.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha logged a record high of more than 7,500 cases as its total case tally touched 3,53,421 of whom 80,155 are active. As many as 41 deaths pushed the fatality toll to 4,574.

Satara in western Maharashtra witnessed a huge spike of 1,648 cases and 24 deaths as its total tally went up to 86,001 of whom 14,183 are active while the death toll climbed to 2,052.

Osmanabad in Marathwada added 729 new cases to take its total tally to 32,393 of whom 6,640 are active. Seventeen deaths took the fatality count to 751.

Ahmednagar reported 29 deaths and nearly 3,000 cases as its death toll rose to 1,649 and the total case tally reached 1,42,579 of whom 19,046 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra recorded its biggest spike in days, clocking nearly 6,800 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,63,354 of whom 46,253 are active while 29 deaths pushed its toll to 2,701.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 39,15,292 people across the State were in home quarantine and 28,384 were in institutional quarantine facilities.