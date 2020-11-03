Maharashtra sees nearly 7,000 more recoveries

Mumbai reports 746 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Maharashtra reported 6,973 recoveries on Tuesday as opposed to 4,909 new COVID-19 cases. The cumulative recoveries have now risen to 15,31,277 with the State’s recovery rate standing at 90.46%. The total case tally has reached 16,92,693 while the number of active cases has come down to 1,16,543.

With 120 deaths, the fatality toll has climbed to 44,248. “Of a total 91,20,515 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,92,693 (18.56%) have returned positive with 55,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate was 2.61%.

Despite increasing recoveries, Pune district saw a spike of 585 cases to take its total tally to 3,35,679 while 19 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,784. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate is 94.02% with its active cases now being at 11,566.

Mumbai reported 746 cases to take its total tally to 2,59,897 of whom 17,570 are active. As many as 15 fatalities saw the city’s toll rise to 10,323.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 299 new cases taking the district’s total tally to 1,02,869 of whom 4,536 are active. Four deaths were reported pushing the district’s toll to 2,798.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported six deaths taking its toll to 1,432. As many as 138 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 48,142 of whom 4,038 are active.

Sangli reported 100 cases and 12 deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,168 of whom 2,559 are active. Its death toll has touched 1,608.

Kolhapur recorded 39 cases as its total tally reached 47,371 of whom just 692 are currently active. No fatalities were reported on Tuesday as well.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 450 cases as its total tally reached 96,030 of whom 5,955 are active. With four deaths, the district’s fatality count touched 1,585.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 41 new cases and nine deaths as its total tally reached 53,691 of whom only 1,623 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,359.

Dr. Awate said that 17,95,666 people across the State were in home quarantine and 11,969 were in institutional quarantine facilities.