Maharashtra sees lowest daily case spike in nearly three months

Pune

07 June 2021 01:27 IST

As 618 more succumb to COVID-19, death toll crosses one lakh; 14,433 recoveries reported

Maharashtra on Sunday reported its lowest single-day surge in nearly three months, with 12,557 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to 14,433 recoveries. The State’s active case tally has dipped further to 1,85,527.

However, the State’s total death toll has crossed the one lakh mark, climbing to 1,00,130 with the case fatality rate rising to 1.72%.

A total 618 deaths were added to the State’s progressive fatality toll, of which 167 occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 66 were from the past week. As many as 385 fatalities have been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department.

The State’s total cases have reached 58,31,781 while its cumulative recoveries have climbed to 55,43,267 with the recovery rate going up to 95.05%.

“Of a total 3,65,08,967 laboratory samples tested thus far, 58,05,565 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.97%) have returned positive with over 2.37 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 1,300 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,26,717. As per the State Health Department figures, only two deaths were recorded as the toll rose to 13,348. According to district authorities, the active cases have declined below 22,000 while the death count has crossed 20,000.

Mumbai recorded 786 new cases to take its total tally to 7,10,643 while the active count has declined further to 18,041. Twenty fatalities took the city’s toll to 14,971.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to add big spikes, with more than 1,400 new cases taking its total cases to 1,22,914 of whom 18,177 are active. As many as 42 deaths saw the toll go up to 3,756.

Neighbouring Satara logged 1,148 new cases and 32 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,73,895 of whom 15,151 are active. Its death toll has touched 3,361.

Ahmednagar registered 20 deaths and more than 650 cases as its toll climbed to 3,439 and the total tally reached 2,56,275 of whom 7,278 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 250 new cases and six deaths. The total cases stand at 3,90,423 with the active case tally coming down to 5,891 while its fatality toll touched 4,918.