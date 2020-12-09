Maharashtra reports more than 6,000 recoveries

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman police officer for COVID-19 test in Mumbai.

Pune

09 December 2020 01:56 IST

Active figures dip to 73,374; Mumbai adds 585 new COVID-19 cases

Recoveries continued to outpace cases with as many as 6,365 patients being discharged across Maharashtra on Tuesday while 4,026 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

The total case tally now stands at 18,59,367 with the number of active cases dipping further to 73,374. The cumulative recoveries have reached 17,37,080 with the State’s recovery rate rising incrementally to 93.42%.

As many as 53 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 47,827.

The low case surge must, however, be viewed in the context of the lower number of samples tested — just over 45,000 as compared with a daily average of over 70,000.

“Of a total 1,13,77,074 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,59,367 (case positivity rate of 16.34%) have returned positive with nearly 60,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate marginally decreased to 2.57%.

Pune district reported more than 550 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,58,945 while eight deaths saw its fatality toll reach 7,582. As per the district administration figures, the active cases dipped to 10,731 while its recovery rate rose to 94.50%.

Mumbai city recorded 585 new cases to take its total tally to 2,87,182 of whom 12,231 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,914.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 447 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,17,312 of whom 4,573 are currently active. Five deaths took the toll to 3,050.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported three deaths to push its fatality toll to 1,698. Just 55 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 53,484 of whom 1,861 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 36 cases and three deaths as the district’s reported cases touched 48,996 of whom just 375 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,727. Kolhapur reported a mere eight cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 49,078 of whom a little over 100 are active. The death toll remains constant at 1,654.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported over 500 cases and three deaths as its total tally reached 1,08,421 of whom 2,294 are active. Its fatality toll stands at 1,750.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported only 34 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally climbed to 55,358 of whom only 1,009 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,422.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 5,48,961 people across the State were in home quarantine and 5,617 were in institutional quarantine facilities.