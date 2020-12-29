Maharashtra reports more recoveries than fresh cases

Unmindful of risk: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people while not adhering to social distancing norms visit Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai on Sunday.

Pune

29 December 2020 01:40 IST

Active cases drop to 57,159; virus claims 50 more lives; Mumbai adds 557 new cases

While cases outweighed recoveries in the last few days, Maharashtra rebounded once more on Monday with the State reporting 4,501 patient discharges as opposed to 2,498 new COVID-19 cases.

As per the State Health Department figures, the active cases have dipped to 57,159 while the total case tally stands at 19,22,048.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 50 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 49,305. Again, the low surge must be witnessed in the context of a mere 41,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,14,449 while the State’s recovery rate is 94.4%. “Of a total 1,25,43,772 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,22,048 (with the case positivity rate dipping to 15.32%) have returned positive with over 41,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.57%.

Pune district reported over 300 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,70,962 and just one death (as per the State Health Department figures), taking its toll to 7,726. As per the district administration figures, the active cases have dropped further to 7,161 while its recovery rate stands at 95.61%.

Mumbai city reported 557 new cases to take its total tally to 2,91,471 of whom only 8,862 are active. As many as 12 fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,088.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha recorded more than 350 new cases, pushing the district’s total cases to 1,24,278 of whom 4,491 are active. No deaths saw the toll remain constant at 3,194.

In western Maharashtra, Satara registered a single death to take its toll to 1,751 while just 38 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 54,343 of whom 955 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli added only 11 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases touched 50,066 of whom only 352 are active. Its fatality count remains at 1,765.

Kolhapur reported a mere eight cases and not a single fatality as its total cases went up to 49,098 of whom just 495 are active. The death toll remains constant at 1,658.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district logged 132 cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 1,14,416 of whom 2,375 are active. Its fatality toll climbed to 1,836.

Jalgaon recorded just 18 new cases and two deaths as its total cases touched 55,956 of whom only 540 are active, while its death toll rose to 1,439.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 4,52,535 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,138 were in institutional quarantine facilities.