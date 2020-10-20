Maharashtra reports its lowest surge in months

5,984 COVID-19 cases recorded as against 15,069 recoveries

In its lowest surge in over two-and-a-half months, Maharashtra reported just 5,984 COVID-19 cases on Monday as opposed to a robust 15,069 recoveries, as the case tally reached 16,01,365 while its active cases continued to dip further to stand at 1,73,759.

With 125 more deaths, the toll has reached 42,240.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 13,84,879 with the recovery rate standing at a robust 86.48%.

However, the low surge has to be viewed in the context of an equally lower number of samples (just 46,000) being tested in the last 24 hours as opposed to the daily average of more than 80,000 samples.

“Of the 81,85,778 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,01,365 (19.56%) have returned positive with around 46,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stood at 2.64%.

Pune district reported only 625 cases to take its tally to 3,24,267 while 15 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,503. As per the administration, the recovery rate has exceeded 91% with the number of active cases dipping below 21,000 to stand at just over 20,380.

Mumbai reported the biggest surge among the major pandemic-hit areas, recording 1,234 cases to take its tally to 2,43,169 of whom just 19,906 are active cases though. 43 fatalities saw the city’s toll rise to 9,819.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported just 275 new cases taking the total to 96,611 of whom 6,081 are active. Six deaths saw the toll climb to 2,647.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported two deaths to take its cumulative toll to 1,361. 166 fresh cases saw the case tally rise to 44,821 of whom 6,141 are active.

Sangli reported 137 cases to take the district’s tally to 44,783 of whom 3,536 are active. With four deaths, the toll has risen to 1,460.

Kolhapur recorded just 72 new cases on Monday as its tally reached 46,458 of whom 2,436 are active. With three deaths, the toll stands at 1,558.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported just over 200 cases as its tally reached 89,100 of whom 11,355 are active. With just two deaths today, the district’s toll reached 1,496.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 88 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 52,303 of whom only 2,921 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,314.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane reported a comparatively low surge of 350 cases as its tally crossed the 77,000-mark. Six new deaths saw its fatality count rise to 2,010.

Dr. Awate said 24,14,577 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 23,285 were in institutional quarantine facilities.