Maharashtra reports alarming surge of 8,807 COVID-19 cases

Nagpur restaurants to be shut on weekends; no weekly market in Jalna till March 31

In its highest single-day jump in more than three months, Maharashtra reported a spike of 8,807 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the State’s active case tally reached 59,358.

As many as 80 deaths — of whom only 27 occurred in the last 48 hours and 31 were from an earlier period — saw the fatality toll climb to 51,937.

Just 2,772 recoveries were reported as curbs, fresh restrictions, and mini lockdowns were imposed in several parts of the State.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has directed that jumbo COVID-19 centres be restarted while Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh has warned of a lockdown unless people strictly adhere to regulations.

“While we do not want a lockdown that can inconvenience people, if citizens continue to flout norms, what other option do we have?” Mr. Shaikh said.

The Nagpur civic body on Wednesday directed the closure of all restaurants, hotels, and eateries on weekends until further orders.

However, their kitchens could continue to function for online food delivery, officials said. Furthermore, all swimming pools and libraries are to remain closed till March 7.

Educational institutions and weekly markets in Jalna district have been ordered to remain shut till March 31. Likewise, night curfews have been imposed in Satara and Solapur districts in western Maharashtra.

With Vidarbha emerging as the new ‘epicentre’ in this wave, authorities in Parbhani district have cancelled inter-district buses to Nagpur, Amravati and Yavatmal districts.

On Wednesday, Pune and Nagpur district, along with Mumbai city, recorded more than 1,000 fresh cases each. The State’s total cases have risen to 21,21,119 while the cumulative recoveries stand at 20,08,623.

“Of a total 1,59,41,773 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,21,119 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.31%) have returned positive with over 81,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality had incrementally dipped to 2.45%.

Pune district reported a whopping 1,500 new cases — a new high in the last five months — to take its total case tally to 4,03,782. As per the State Health Department figures, four deaths pushed the toll to 8,044. However, according to the district administration, the fatality count has crossed 9,200 while the active case tally has surged past the 7,600 mark.

Mumbai city recorded 1,167 fresh cases, taking its total tally to 3,21,699 of whom 6,900 are active. Four fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,458.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered 1,048 new cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,47,321 of whom 7,851 are active. As many as 17 deaths were recorded as the toll touched 3,494.

Amravati district in Vidarbha, too, saw a big spike of nearly 800 cases, taking its total tally to 32,866 of whom 6,178 are active. Two deaths saw the toll rise to 445.

Yavatmal added 179 cases, taking its total infections to 17,566 of whom 1,101 are active. Five deaths were reported from the district as the fatality toll reached 4,781.

Buldhana logged 168 fresh cases and a single death. Its total case tally stands at 17,076 of whom 1,699 are active, while the death count has climbed to 258.

After months of low surges, Satara reported a surge of 200 cases as the total tally rose to 58,246 of whom 993 are active. A single death has taken the toll to 1,839.

Neighbouring Sangli recorded 25 cases and zero deaths as the district’s reported cases touched 51,252 of whom only 496 are active. Its death toll remains at 1,791.

Kolhapur saw a higher than usual spike of more than 60 cases and a single death as its total cases reached 49,557 of whom just 226 are active. The death toll went up to 1,675.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,95,578 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,446 were in institutional quarantine facilities.