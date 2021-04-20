Maharashtra reports 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, 52,412 recoveries

351 succumb to virus taking death toll to 60,824; active case tally crosses 6.76 lakh

While Maharashtra reported a spike of 58,924 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the surge was tempered by a relatively robust number of recoveries as 52,412 patients were discharged across the State.

The State’s active case tally climbed to 6,76,520 while 351 fatalities pushed the death toll to 60,824. Of the 351 deaths, 220 occurred in the last 48 hours while 85 were from last week and the remaining 46 were from an earlier period.

The State’s recovery rate marginally rose to 81.04%.

While the total case tally has now reached 38,98,262, the cumulative recoveries stand at 31,59,240 with 2.21 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

“Of a total 2,40,75,811 laboratory samples tested thus far, 38,98,262 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.19%) have returned positive with over 2.21 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.56%.

Pune district reported more than 9,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,35,378. As per the State Health Department figures, six deaths were reported as the death toll went up to 8,824. According to district authorities, the active case tally crossed 1.03 lakh while the fatality count has surpassed 11,500.

Mumbai recorded 7,381 fresh cases, taking its total tally to 5,86,867 of whom 85,321 are active. As many as 58 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 12,412.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 6,700 cases as its total cases touched 3,38,620 of whom 76,961 are active. Eleven deaths pushed the toll to 4,510.

Satara in western Maharashtra witnessed another heightened spike of 1,175 cases and 12 deaths as its total case tally rose to 82,833 of whom 13,398 are active while the death toll climbed to 2,024.

Osmanabad in Marathwada added 605 new cases to take its total tally to 30,922 of whom 5,260 are active. As many as 19 deaths took the fatality toll to 722.

Nanded district logged 21 deaths and more than 1,300 cases as its death toll reached 1,231 while its total case tally went up to 70,551 of whom 13,497 are active.

Ahmednagar reported a sharp fatality surge of 39 deaths and more than 3,000 cases as its death toll rose to 1,555 and the total tally climbed to 1,36,913 of whom 19,983 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra recorded more than 3,800 fresh cases, taking its total tally to 2,52,573 of whom 40,335 are active while 43 deaths pushed its fatality count to 2,622.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 37,43,968 people across the State were in home quarantine and 27,081 were in institutional quarantine facilities.