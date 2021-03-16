Maharashtra reports 15,051 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

Active cases cross 1.30 lakh mark; recovery rate dips to 92.07%

Maharashtra’s case spike continued unabated with the State recording another massive surge of 15,051 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as its active case tally shot to 1,30,547 — nearly 60% of India’s total active cases.

A total of 10,671 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with the State’s recovery rate dipping to 92.07%.

As many as 48 deaths pushed the death toll to 52,909.

While the total case tally has reached 23,29,464, the cumulative recoveries stand at 21,44,743.

“Of a total 1,76,09,248 laboratory samples tested thus far, 23,29,464 (with the case positivity increasing marginally to 13.23%) have returned positive with over 93,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality had incrementally dropped to 2.27%.

Pune district reported over 2,100 new cases to take its total case tally to 4,41,745. As per the State Health Department figures, no deaths were reported as the death count stayed at 8,144. However, as per district authorities, 15 deaths were recorded taking the fatality toll to 9,428 while the active case tally crossed the 22,000 mark.

Mumbai city recorded a spike of 1,713 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,45,675 of whom 13,309 are active. Four fatalities took the city’s toll to 11,539.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha added another alarming jump of more than 2,400 cases as its total cases touched 1,75,995 of whom 18,114 are active. With three deaths, its death toll rose to 3,587.

Cases continued to mount in north Maharashtra as Nashik logged more than 1,100 cases to take its total tally to 1,39,064 of whom 8,035 are active. A single death took the toll to 2,094.

Neighbouring Jalgaon registered 700 new cases and a single death as its total case tally went up to 70,304 of whom 4,955 are active. The death toll has climbed to 1,543.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported nearly 800 new cases and five deaths as its total cases reached 60,214 of whom 7,899 are active while its death count rose to 1,294.

Western Maharashtra, however, continued to add relatively low cases and deaths. Satara reported 149 new cases and only a single fatality as the total tally rose to 60,871 of whom 1,617 are active, and the death toll touched 1,859.

Sangli added 47 cases and one death as the district’s total cases reached 51,876 of whom only 769 are active. Its death toll went up to 1,801.

Kolhapur reported 30 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 50,174 of whom just 420 are active.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 6,23,121 people across the State were in home quarantine and 6,114 were in institutional quarantine facilities.