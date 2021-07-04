Maharashtra records lowest single-day recoveries in nearly a month

A woman reacts while getting inoculated with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai on Sunday.

Pune

04 July 2021 23:06 IST

Active case tally climbs to 1.23 lakh; State reports 9,336 fresh COVID-19 infections

In its lowest single-day recoveries in nearly a month, just 3,378 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Sunday as against a surge of 9,336 new COVID-19 cases.

The State’s active case tally shot up again to 1,23,225. Sunday’s surge is particularly high given that the number of samples tested was comparatively lower — less than 1.80 lakh as opposed to the daily average of 2.40 lakh.

A total of 306 deaths have been added to the progressive death toll, with 96 of those occurring in the last 48 hours and 27 being from the past week. A further 183 fatalities have been added as per the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,23,030 with the case fatality rate standing at 2.01%.

The State’s total cases have reached 60,98,177 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 58,48,693 with the recovery rate decreasing to 95.91%.

“Of a total 4,25,42,943 laboratory samples tested thus far, 60,98,177 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.33%) have returned positive with over 1.78 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported a big spike of 1,254 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,60,541. As per the State Health Department figures, four deaths were recorded as the toll went up to 16,883. According to district authorities, the active cases rose to nearly 10,400 while the fatality toll has touched 17,982.

Mumbai recorded 553 new cases to take its total tally to 7,24,675 while the active cases declined to 12,295. As many as 24 fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,544.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra once again registered the highest case surge among all districts, adding more than 1,800 new cases taking its total cases to 1,63,308 of whom 14,701 are active. Forty deaths saw the toll climb to 4,791.

Neighbouring Sangli logged nearly 1,300 new cases and 10 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,58,148 with the active cases rising to 11,741 while its fatality toll reached 4,196.