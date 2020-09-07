Maharashtra records another single-day peak: 23,350 cases

A medic collects a nasal sample from a resident via rapid antigen kit for COVID-19 test, at Borivali in Mumbai on Sunday.

Pune

07 September 2020 01:24 IST

State’s total COVID-19 case figure crosses 9 lakh

Maharashtra touched another high in its single-day case surge, recording 23,350 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday to breach the nine lakh mark as the State’s total case tally soared to 9,07,212. As many as 328 more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 26,604.

Since Wednesday, the State has been hitting a new peak in case spike each day — posting more than 17,000 cases for the first time on September 2, crossing 18,000 the next day, recording more than 19,000 cases on September 4, and adding more than 20,000 cases on Saturday.

With Sunday’s figure, the number of active cases has risen to 2,35,857. In contrast, just 7,826 patients were discharged on Sunday to take the total recoveries till date to 6,44,400.

Of the 328 deaths, 243 fatalities are from the last 48 hours while 43 deaths have occurred last week. The remaining 42 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, State Health Department officials said.

“Of a total 46,47,742 laboratory samples tested thus far, 9,07,212 (19.52%) have returned positive with nearly 91,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 72.51%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 2.93%.

Pune — the worst-hit district in the country — reported a record high surge of nearly 5,000 cases to take its total case tally to 1,99,303. The district reported 51 deaths to take its mortality count to 4,429. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases in the district stood just below 34,000 with the district’s recovery rate above 80%.

Mumbai, too, reported a big spike of 1,910 cases to take its total case tally to 1,55,622. Of them, 23,939 are active ones. As many as 37 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 7,869.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a new high in its case surge, with 1,901 fresh cases taking the district’s total case tally to 38,144 of whom 17,086 are active. With 22 deaths, its fatality toll has climbed to 900.

Western Maharashtra continued to report big case surges: Kolhapur reported a record-high jump of 1,680 new cases, taking its total tally to 26,938 of whom 8.129 are active while eight deaths saw the district’s death toll rise to 778.

Sangli reported 965 cases pushing the district’s total case tally to 18,601 of whom 8,320 are active. The district witnessed its highest fatality spike till date, recording 42 deaths to take its fatality toll to 561.

Satara district reported another big spike of 890 cases to take its total case tally to 18,621 of whom 7,419 are active. As many as 12 more deaths took its death toll to 425.

Nashik district, a major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported more than 1,500 fresh cases as its total tally reached 45,790 of whom 10,182 are active. With nine deaths, the district’s death toll has touched 962.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 784 fresh cases and 13 deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 31,514 of whom 8,113 are active ones, while the death toll has climbed to 928.

Ahmednagar recorded 580 fresh cases to take its total tally to 24,591 of whom 5,901 are active. With eight fatalities, the death toll has risen to 354.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 883 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 50,000 mark, while seven deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,544.

The Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported seven deaths and 655 fresh cases to take its death toll to 680 and its total case tally to 34,959.

Raigad reported eight deaths and 587 cases as its death count rose to 532 and its total case tally reached 20,423.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 14,96,072 people across the State were in home quarantine and 38,509 were in institutional quarantine facilities.