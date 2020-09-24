Maharashtra records 19,164 new cases, 459 deaths

Pune

24 September 2020 23:33 IST

Tally crosses 12.80 lakh; nearly 4,000 cases in Pune; spike of 2,163 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 19,164 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to take its total case tally to 12,82,963, of which 2,74,993 are active. With 459 deaths, the State’s toll has touched 34,345.

The cumulative recoveries rose to 9,73,214, with 17,184 patients being discharged. “The State’s recovery rate has risen to 75.86%, while its case fatality rate is 2.68%,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported nearly 4,000 cases to take its case load to 2,74,421, while 49 deaths saw its toll climb to 5,478. The Pune district administration said the number of active cases has risen to 42,200. Mumbai reported 2,163 cases to take its tally to 1,92,427, of which 27,741 are active. With 54 deaths, the city’s toll has risen to 8,658.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported seven deaths as its toll surged to 1,789 and nearly 700 new cases took its tally past the 63,000 mark. Navi Mumbai recorded 12 deaths and 313 cases, taking its toll to 850 and tally to 37,569. Nagpur reported 47 deaths, pushing its toll to 1,874, while over 1,500 new cases took its case load to 70,414, of which 18,762 are active.

In western Maharashtra, Sangli reported more than 900 cases to take its total case tally to 34,500, of which 10,912 are active. With 21 deaths, the toll has risen to 1,041. Satara reported 35 fatalities to take its toll to 822. As many as 848 fresh cases saw its tally rise to 32,853, of which 8,813 are active.

Kolhapur reported 23 deaths as its toll rose to 1,219. More than 600 cases took its tally to 40,686, of which 7,942 are active. In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 1,200 cases as its total tally reached 69,099, of which 14,748 are active. With 14 deaths, the district’s total death has climbed to 1,193.

Jalgaon reported 483 cases and 29 more deaths. The district’s case load has risen to 45,225, of which 8,031 are active, while the death toll has now climbed to 1,196. Ahmednagar reported 728 new cases as its tally rose to 38,257, of which 8,079 are active. Eleven more deaths took its total death toll to 624.

“Of a total of 61,90,389 laboratory samples tested thus far, 12,82,963 (20.72%) have returned positive. Nearly 84,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” Dr. Awate said. A total of 18,83,912 people across the State are in home quarantine and 34,457 are in institutional quarantine facilities.