Maharashtra records 14,317 fresh COVID-19 cases

A health worker takes a swab sample of a resident for a COVID-19 test at Dharavi in Mumbai on Thursday.

Active case tally crosses one lakh; 57 more succumb to virus; 1,509 new infections in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported yet another staggering spike of 14,317 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the State’s active case tally breached the one lakh mark to reach 1,06,070.

While warning that the State stood on the verge of a lockdown if cases continued unabated, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray nevertheless said that the government had no wish to impose one.

“I have said earlier that we stand on the edge of a lockdown…We can still avoid it if citizens adhere to norms. There have been cases of entire families testing positive. So, I appeal to people not to hesitate to get yourselves tested. We should try not to reach the peak figure that we had attained in September last year. Hence, we will have to abide by certain restrictions if we do not want to go the way of countries like Brazil,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Just 7,193 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with the State’s recovery rate now down to 92.94%.

As many as 57 deaths pushed the fatality toll to 52,667.

While the total case tally has reached 22,66,374, the cumulative recoveries stand at 21,06,400.

“Of a total 1,72,13,312 laboratory samples tested thus far, 22,66,374 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.17%) have returned positive with over 98,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality had incrementally dipped to 2.32%.

Pune district continued to see ever-increasing surges, reporting an alarming spike of more than 2,800 new cases — the highest in the State in any district — to take its total case tally to 4,29,973. As per the State Health Department figures, nine deaths were reported as the death count rose to 8,114. However, as per the district authorities, the active case tally has surged past 15,700.

Mumbai city recorded 1,509 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,38,643 of whom 10,563 are active. Four fatalities took the city’s toll to 11,519.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha, which goes under a lockdown on March 15, registered a record single-day surge of more than 2,100 cases as its total cases touched 1,66,848 of whom 13,800 are active. With five deaths, its toll has gone up to 3,557.

North Maharashtra continued to witness heightened spikes. Nashik added nearly 1,000 cases to take its total tally to 1,34,434 of whom 5,384 were active. A single death pushed the toll to 2,085.

Neighbouring Jalgaon logged more than 950 new cases and two deaths as its total case tally climbed to 67,244 of whom 5,042 are active. Its death toll has reached 1,528.

Cases in western Maharashtra remained relatively under control. Satara reported 150 new cases as the total tally rose to 60,303 of whom 1,821 are active. Two deaths took its toll to 1,856.

Sangli recorded 43 cases and no deaths as the district’s total cases rose to 51,700 of whom only 671 are active.

Kolhapur added 22 cases and one death as its total tally touched 50,033 of whom just 306 are active, while its death toll went up to 1,684.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 4,80,083 people across the State were in home quarantine and 4,719 were in institutional quarantine facilities.