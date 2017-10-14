Maharashtra issues fresh guidelines for safe spraying of pesticides

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued fresh guidelines for the farmers to follow when spraying pesticide. These include making mandatory the use of protective gear and installation of first aid facilities at big farms. The new rules recommend that farmers use gumboots, masks, glasses and aprons and preventive caps when spraying insecticides and chemicals at farms. The 20-pointer guidelines makes it binding on farm owners to make farmers/workers aware of harmful side effects of spraying pesticides. In case of any deaths due to negligence, the responsibility will fall on the farm owners and suppliers of the pesticide, the guidelines say.

The action comes soon after as many as 32 farmers died of infection and poisoning from a deadly mix of pesticides at Yavatmal recently. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be set up to probe the deaths. The police was also directed to book pesticides suppliers under sections of culpable homicide.

The CM had also committed to putting in place a comprehensive set of guidelines to prevent recurrence of a similar incident in the future. The latest guidelines have been issued by the agriculture department.

First aid facility

According to the new guidelines, a basic first aid facility must be set up near all major farms so that the victims are attended immediately. “The spraying of pesticides will have to be now done when nobody else is around, including humans and animals. The farm owners must take responsibility of any poisoning and report the matter to the higher ups in the government,” said Prakash Kadam, an official from the agriculture department.

The state has already announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased farmers. An investigation by additional chief secretary, home department, is already under way.