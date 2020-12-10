Maharashtra identifies three groups for receiving COVID-19 vaccine on priority

Precautionary measure: A health worker checks the body temperature of train passengers upon their arrival during the mandatory COVID-19 screening at a railway terminus in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai

10 December 2020 01:30 IST

Steering committee finalises coordination mechanism for vaccination programme

The Maharashtra government has decided to give priority to health workers from government and private hospitals, daily wage workers, and those employed with integrated child development services for the soon-to-be-made-available vaccine on COVID-19.

The first meeting of a State-level steering committee formed to finalise the roadmap for the COVID-19 vaccination programme was held on Wednesday, which was chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

A coordination mechanism has been devised at different levels for the programme. The committee will be at the helm of the entire process to be followed by the State task force and the State control centre.

At the district level, the vaccination programme will be supervised by the district task force and the district control centre, and a similar mechanism will be set up at the tehsil level as well.

Priority list

According to an official who attended the meeting, three groups have been identified who will receive the vaccine on the priority basis. The first group will include health workers from government and private hospitals, workers on daily wages, and those employed with integrated child development services. The health workers will be further divided into nine groups to smoothen the process.

The second group will include frontline workers such as the police, armed forces, home guards, and civic security services along with employees of the municipal corporations and volunteers with the disaster management system. The third group will include citizens above 50 years and those below 50 years with illnesses.

‘Voting procedure’

“The process of vaccination will run like a voting procedure. Booths will be set up and only those who are registered will be allowed to enter, along with an identity card. The person concerned will get a message on their phone and a certificate with QR code on completion of vaccination,” the official said.

Health workers will be vaccinated at primary health centres while those from the second group will receive the vaccine at government or private hospitals, schools, or social centre. The third group will be vaccinated at hospitals, schools, grampanchayat office, or civic body office.

Among the health workers who will be vaccinated on priority, 99% data of government health workers has been collected while 78% data from private sector has been compiled. A total of 2.60 lakh government health workers will be vaccinated. As many as 16,245 health workers have been registered for the programme so far, and the total number of registrations as of now is 90,000.

Cold storage facility has also been set up which includes one centre at the State level, nine at the divisional level, 34 at the district level, and 27 with corporations.

The State-level steering committee includes administrative heads of 18 departments along with representatives from the World Health Organization, UNICEF, UNDP, John Snow International, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Rotary International, Lions Club, Defence establishments, and Railways.