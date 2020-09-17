Maharashtra goes past 11 lakh mark with 23,365 fresh cases

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a screening for COVID-19 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Pune

17 September 2020 00:54 IST

474 patients succumb to COVID-19; State’s recovery rate stands at 70.71%

Maharashtra breached the 11 lakh mark on Wednesday, reporting 23,365 new COVID-19 cases to take its total tally to 11,21,221. As many as 474 more deaths pushed the State’s fatality count to 30,883. The State has reported a staggering one lakh fresh cases in less than a week, taking just five days to jump from 10 lakh to 11 lakh.

The number of active cases has now risen to 2,97,125. As 17,559 patients were discharged on Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 7,92,832.

Advertising

Advertising

“Of a total 55,06,276 laboratory samples tested thus far, 11,21,221 (20.36%) have returned positive with more than 97,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 70.71%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.75%.

Pune reported nearly 5,000 new cases to push its total tally to 2,44,530. The district recorded 48 deaths to take its mortality figure to 4,936. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases is over 41,300 with a recovery rate exceeding 79%.

Mumbai reported 2,378 fresh cases to take its total cases to 1,75,974 of whom 31,766 are active. As many as 50 fatalities saw the city’s death toll climb to 8,280.

Cases piled up in Nagpur district, which reported more than 1,950 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 55,827 of whom 21,533 are active. With 39 deaths, the fatality figure has touched 1,485.

Cases and fatalities continued in western Maharashtra: Satara reported 38 fatalities to take its death toll to 645. As many as 862 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 26,842 of whom 9,088 are active. Kolhapur reported 19 deaths as its death count rose to 1,036. As many as 737 new cases took its total tally to 34,482 of whom 9,661 are active.

Sangli reported 31 deaths as the district’s fatality toll climbed to 840. A surge of nearly 1,000 fresh cases took the total tally to 27,645 of whom 10,692 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 920 cases as its total tally reached 57,957 of whom 11,856 are active. With 23 deaths, the district’s death toll has touched 1,094.

Jalgaon reported more than 900 cases and seven deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 39,609 of whom 9,061 are active ones, while the death toll has climbed to 1,065.

Ahmednagar reported its highest single-day spike of more than 1,100 new cases as its total case tally rose to 31,887 of whom 8,006 are active ones. As many as 36 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 504.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 14 deaths as its fatality toll rose to 1,708 while more than 800 new cases saw its total case tally cross the 58,000 mark.

Raigad saw 27 deaths and 563 cases to take its death toll to 624 and its total cases to 26,339.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 17,53,347 people across the State were in home quarantine and 36,462 were in institutional quarantine facilities.