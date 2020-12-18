Maharashtra contemplates amending laws for farmers

Take a cue from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan: Ashok Chavan

While the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws continues on Delhi borders, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Thursday discussed the possibility of bringing in new Acts which will prohibit buyers from getting farm produce at rates lesser than the minimum support price (MSP).

Public Works Department Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan has written to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on farm laws, saying Maharashtra may introduce farmer-friendly laws on the lines of Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

A meeting of the committee was held on Thursday where the possibility of bringing in amended farm laws was discussed. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the State was contemplating enacting laws that would strengthen the farmers.

“Drafts of amended Acts in those three States have put a cap on storage of farm produce by traders beyond the prescribed limits. It has been mentioned that no farm produce can be purchased below the MSP announced by the government. They have also given the option of approaching civil courts in case of farmers being duped by companies, which is not mentioned in the Centre’s laws,” the letter sent by Mr. Chavan said.

Mr. Chavan said the draft of the amendment Bill by the Rajasthan government further mentioned imprisonment up to seven years and a fine up to ₹5 lakh. “Taxes will be applied to transactions outside the APMCs in the Punjab government’s amendment Bill. Chhattisgarh has suggested setting up electronic trading platforms to ensure transparency along with an online payment facility,” he said.

Mr. Chavan said all these farmer-friendly suggestions should be considered by the Maharashtra government, and it should bring in its own amended farm laws.