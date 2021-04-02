Maharashtra Congress to take stock of political situation

Mumbai

02 April 2021 01:31 IST

Charges against Home Department, alleged Pawar-Shah meeting to be discussed

From the bomb scare incident outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani to the alleged meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Congress ministers from the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government are likely to review the current situation in Maharashtra.

“We will be taking a stock of the State’s political situation and a report will be sent to the Central leadership of the party,” said an All India Congress Committee officer-bearer attached to the party’s State unit.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have forced the State Congress to minimise the number of office-bearers called for the review meetings to be conducted over the next two days. Only Congress ministers have been called on Friday for a meeting to be chaired by the party’s State unit in-charge, H.K. Patil. On Saturday, a meeting of the Mumbai Congress will be held.

“Earlier, office-bearers from all districts would be invited along with ministers to review the party and government performance. However, the increasing COVID-19 cases have compelled us to reduce the number of participants,” the leader said.

The meetings hold importance in the backdrop of the State Home Department facing allegations of misconduct and the alleged meeting between Mr. Pawar and Mr. Shah. “We are an ally in this government. An allegation against any department defames the government. We will be discussing the situation and our observations will be sent to the Central leadership,” a minister who did not wish to be named said.

When asked why the Congress had no reaction to the meeting between the two leaders, the minister said, “None of the leaders are from our party. Why should we be concerned about this?”