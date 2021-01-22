Maharashtra board exams for Classes X, XII to begin in April

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the State board examinations for Class XII and Class X would commence on April 23 and 29, respectively.
“The practical exam for Class XII will be conducted between April 1 and 22 while the written exam will begin on April 23. The results will be announced approximately by the end of July,” she said.
Ms. Gaikwad said that the practical examination for Class X would be held from April 9 to 28 and the written exam would begin on April 29. “The results of Class X will be announced in the last week of August,” the minister said.
She said that the attendance in schools from Class IX to Class XII was increasing every passing day. “As on January 18, around 21,66,056 students attended the school and the total number of schools which began physical classes was 21,287. Around 76.8% students are attending the schools,” Ms. Gaikwad said.
The State government is also mulling restarting colleges and university classes. “We have taken stock of the situation from district collectors and soon a date will be announced,” an official from the Higher and Technical Education Department said.
