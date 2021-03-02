Maharashtra adds more than 6,000 fresh cases; nearly 5,800 discharged

Pune’s active cases cross 10,000 mark

After nearly a week of witnessing single-day surges of more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra reported a comparatively lower spike of 6,397 new cases on Monday.

Likewise, recoveries, too, were comparatively higher than discharge figures in the last week, with 5,754 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 30 deaths pushed the toll to 52,184.

The State’s active case tally stands at 77,618 while the total cases have reached 21,61,467. The cumulative recoveries have touched 20,30,458. However, the lower surge figure corresponds to relatively lesser samples being tested — around 63,000 — in the last 24 hours as opposed to the daily average of 80,000.

“Of a total 1,63,46,358 laboratory samples tested thus far, 21,61,467 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.22%) have returned positive with over 62,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality had incrementally dipped to 2.41%.

Pune district reported more than 850 new cases to take its total case tally to 4,10,699. As per the State Health Department figures, just a single death was recorded as the toll rose to 8,063. However, as per district authorities, the fatality count has climbed to 9,148 while the active case tally has surged past the 10,000 mark.

Mumbai city recorded 855 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,26,772 of whom 8,294 are active. Four fatalities took the city’s toll to 11,479.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha added nearly 900 cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,52,649 of whom 10,167 are active. Two deaths were recorded as the toll went up to 3,523.

Amravati district in Vidarbha registered 550 cases, taking its total tally to 36,500 of which 6,497 are active. Eight deaths saw the toll rise to 483.

In western Maharashtra, Satara logged 193 new cases as the total case tally reached 58,985 of whom 1,341 are active. No deaths were reported, however, as the toll remained constant at 1,844.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 19 cases and no deaths as the district’s total tally touched 51,355 of whom only 568 are active. The death toll remains at 1,792.

Kolhapur recorded 51 cases as its total cases climbed to 49,768 of whom just 371 are active. No fatalities were reported as the death toll remained constant at 1,680.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 3,43,947 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,482 were in institutional quarantine facilities.