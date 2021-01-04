Maharashtra adds more than 3,000 fresh cases, 35 fatalities

Active cases rise to 54,317; Pune’s recovery rate crosses 96%

Cases outweighed recoveries on Sunday with Maharashtra recording 3,282 new COVID-19 cases while just 2,064 patients were discharged.

As per the State Health Department figures, the active cases have again risen to 54,317 while the total case tally stands at 19,42,136. As many as 35 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 49,666.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,36,999 while the State’s recovery rate has incrementally dipped to 94.59%.

“Of a total 1,29,58,502 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,42,136 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.99%) have returned positive with over 68,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.56%.

Pune district reported nearly 550 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,74,272. Three deaths saw the toll go up to 7,770. As per the district administration figures, the active cases have dropped to 5,700-odd cases while the recovery rate has risen to 96.03%.

581 new cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city registered 581 new cases to take its total infections to 2,95,241 of whom 8,916 are active. Three fatalities saw the city’s toll reach 11,135.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha logged over 400 new cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,26,536 of whom 4,656 are active. Ten deaths saw the toll climb to 3,222.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added just a single fatality as its death count touched 1,770 while 31 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 54,730 of whom only 848 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported only 18 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,203 of whom 336 are active. Its fatality figure remains at 1,769.

Kolhapur reported a mere 11 cases and no fatalities as its total case tally touched 49,164 of whom just 530 are active. The death toll stands at 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district added 139 cases and two deaths as its total cases went up to 1,15,930 of whom 1,518 are active. Its death count rose to 1,908.

Jalgaon registered 70 cases and no deaths as its total tally reached 56,278 of whom only 587 are active while its fatality toll remains at 1,451.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,47,972 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,969 were in institutional quarantine facilities.