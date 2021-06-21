Maharashtra adds 6,270 new COVID-19 cases

At a snail’s pace: Heavy traffic on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai on Monday even as the city continues to be in level 3 of restrictions.

Pune

21 June 2021 23:31 IST

Number of samples tested lower than daily average; active tally goes below 1.25 lakh

A robust 13,758 recoveries were reported across Maharashtra on Monday as against a surge of 6,270 new COVID-19 cases with the State’s active cases dipping below 1.25 lakh to reach 1,24,398.

A total of 352 deaths were added to the State’s progressive fatality toll of which 258 were part of the Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. As many as 77 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 17 were from the past week.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,18,313 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.98%.

The low case surge and fatalities must be viewed in the context of the lower number of samples tested — 1.55 lakh — in the last 24 hours as opposed to the daily average of more than 2.30 lakh.

The State’s total cases have touched 59,79,051 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 57,33,215 with the recovery rate standing at 95.89%.

“Of a total 3,96,69,693 laboratory samples tested thus far, 59,79,051 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.07%) have returned positive with over 1.55 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

While a steady decline in most districts has ensured that the State’s weekly case positivity rate has come down to 4.89%, Kolhapur in western Maharashtra still continues to be a virus hotbed. Its case positivity of 11.97% is the highest among all the 35 districts in the State, followed by Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune (still at a high figure of 9.29%).

Pune reported a relatively low spike of more than 600 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,44,790. As per the State Health Department figures, 10 deaths were recorded as the toll rose to 16,297. According to district authorities, the active cases have dropped below 9,000 while the fatality toll reached 17,605.

Mumbai recorded 518 new cases to take its total tally to 7,20,531 while the active cases stood at 18,529. Seven fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,305.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra added more than 900 new cases taking its total cases to 1,41,962 of whom 9,596 are active. As many as 11 deaths saw the toll climb to 4,395.

Neighbouring Satara registered 437 new cases and 17 fatalities, taking its total case tally to 1,85,860 of whom 6,942 are active. Its death toll has risen to 4,432.

Ratnagiri in Konkan region logged 446 new cases and six deaths. The total tally has touched 57,314 with the active cases standing at 5,143 while its death toll reached 1,613.