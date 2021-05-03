Maharashtra adds 56,647 new COVID-19 cases; active tally goes up again

669 fatalities take the toll to 70,284; Mumbai reports 3,629 cases, its lowest in days

Maharashtra reported 56,647 new COVID-19 cases against 51,356 recoveries on Sunday as the State’s active case tally rose to 6,68,353.

A high fatality spike of 669 deaths pushed the death toll to 70,284. Of these, 350 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 153 during the last week. A further 166 were from the period before the past one week, the State Health Department said.

The total cases have reached 47,22,401 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 37,30,729 with the recovery rate climbing to 84.31%.

“Of a total 2,76,52,758 laboratory samples tested thus far, 47,22,401 (with the average case positivity rising to 17.08%) have returned positive with over 2.57 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.49%.

Pune district reported more than 11,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 8,64,899. As per the State Health Department figures, 65 deaths were reported (of which more than 105 were from an earlier period) as the fatality count touched 9,707. According to district authorities, the active case tally dipped to 96,734 while the death toll is nudging 13,400 with 159 fatalities reported on Sunday.

Mumbai recorded its lowest surge in days, adding just 3,629 new cases, taking its total tally to 6,55,997 of whom 61,436 are active. As many as 79 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 13,294.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha logged more than 5,000 cases as its total cases reached 4,33,448 of whom 72,503 are active. Thirty deaths pushed the fatality toll to 5,221.

Sangli in western Maharashtra registered 26 more deaths and more than 1,400 cases, taking its death toll to 2,100 and its total case tally to 82,360 of whom 14,758 are active.

Solapur reported 49 deaths and more than 1,900 cases as its fatality count rose to 2,658 and the total tally reached 1,10,857 of whom 20,156 are active.

Ahmednagar recorded 34 deaths and more than 3,500 cases taking its death toll to 2,047 and its total cases to 1,78,666 of whom 22,761 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra added 2,800 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,21,081 of whom 49,628 are active while 35 deaths pushed its fatality count to 3,148.