Maharashtra adds 10,107 new COVID-19 cases

10,567 patients recover; death toll crosses 1.15 lakh; Mumbai reports 821 fresh cases

The number of recoveries barely exceeded the case surge on Wednesday with just 10,567 patients being discharged across Maharashtra as against 10,107 new COVID-19 cases. With a rise in daily cases as opposed to the last few days, the State’s active case tally reached 1,36,661.

More than 1,200 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll of which 1,070 were part of the Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. As many as 144 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 93 were from the past week.

The State’s total death toll has climbed rapidly to 1,15,390 with the State’s case fatality rate going up to 1.94%.

The State’s total cases have touched 59,34,880 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 56,79,746 with the recovery rate standing at 95.7%.

“Of a total 3,86,41,639 laboratory samples tested thus far, 59,34,880 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.36%) have returned positive with over 2.23 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported nearly 1,200 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,38,966. As per the State Health Department figures, 16 deaths were recorded as the fatality toll went up to 15,744. According to district authorities, the active cases have declined below 11,000 while the death count reached 17,500.

Mumbai recorded 821 new cases to take its total tally to 7,17,172 while the active count touched 17,782. Eleven fatalities took the city’s toll to 15,227.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur added more than 1,100 new cases taking its total cases to 1,36,588 of whom 12,487 are active. Sixteen deaths saw the toll climb to 4,260.

Neighbouring Satara registered 915 new cases and 16 fatalities, taking its total case tally to 1,82,376 of whom 7,488 are active. Its death toll has risen to 4,276.

Sangli logged more than 900 new cases and 12 deaths. The total tally stands at 1,41,699 with the active cases declining to 10,900 while its death toll reached 3,673.