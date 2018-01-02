Mahadayi water dispute: 21 NGOs urge CM to withdraw letter to Yeddyurappa

Panaji: Twenty-one NGOs under the umbrella of Ami Goenkar (We Goans) on Monday decided to oppose any move of the Goa government to initiate talks with Karnataka over the Mahadayi water sharing, and demanded that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar withdraw his letter to Karnataka BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa.

Advocate Shashikant Joshi, convenor of Ami Goenkar, said a resolution was passed at a joint meeting of the NGOs, demanding that the CM withdraw his letter, the State wait for the Mahadayi water dispute tribunal judgement, and the Assembly pass a resolution that no water be allowed from the Mahadayi till the tribunal verdict. “The resolution also demanded that all political parties and all 40 MLAs declare their position on the issue.”

The NGOs are of the firm view, Mr. Joshi said, that if letters were issued and talks initiated at this stage, it would weaken their case before the tribunal. “The forum has prima facie come to conclusion that the way the letter was given, is a very suspicious thing and is feared to compromise Goa’s interests.”

He said, “You are responding to a letter from the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka on your letterhead; that is without a resolution passed by the Assembly, without any Cabinet decision, without taking people into confidence, and worst, contrary to the stand you have taken before the tribunal.”

Mr. Joshi said an awareness drive by holding public meetings will be conducted. The first meeting will be held at Valpoi taluk, which would be the worst-affected if Mahadayi water was allowed to be diverted.

The youths who protested against the CM’s letter at Mapusa under the banner of Mahadayi Amchio Avoy (MAA) on Monday, joined the Ami Goenkar front, Suraj Naik, leader of MAA, said.