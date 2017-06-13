Life term awarded

The Additional District and Sessions Judge-II, A. Mohamed Jiyaputheen, on Tuesday sentenced P. Prabhu (34), a native of Thuvarankurichi taluk in Tiruchy district, to life sentence for murdering his relative S. Selvam (35), who was a manager of a pawn broking firm here, in 2015.
Additional Public Prosecutor P. Venkatachalapathi said that the accused committed the murder on July 4, 2015, and then escaped with gold jewellery weighing about 3 kg kept in the firm.
The police had registered cases against Prabhu under section 302 (murder), and section 380 of Indian Penal Code.
Mr. Venkatachalapathi said that the accused, after his return from Singapore, was remaining jobless and used to visit Selvam who was staying on the pawn broking office at Valayangadu here.
Prabhu murdered Selvam by smashing his head using a brick just outside the pawn broking house during the early hours of July 4, 2015.
