Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital

After a long hospitalisation, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was rushed to the hospital on November 11. She was battling pneumonia and was on the life support system for a while. “She has recovered well. She is now eating and all her vital parameters are in control,” Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, said.

Soon after she went home, she thanked her doctors on social media for their care and love. “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital..I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious. Thank you, again!,” her social media handle stated, adding the names of all the doctors treating her.