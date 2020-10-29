Koshyari sends coffee book to Pawar, gets sarcasm, taunts in compliment

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

When Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a coffee book named ‘Jana Rajyapal - Bhagat Singh Koshyari’, detailing his one year in the office, to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, he never expected that he would receive a letter full of sarcasm from the veteran politician.

Mr. Pawar in his letter dated October 21 to the Governor said there was no mention of term ‘jana rajyapal’ (people’s Governor) in the Constitution, referring to the title of the book. He further took a dig saying “despite such mention I am thankful for receiving a copy of the book.”

Mr. Pawar also made a sarcastic reference to the early-morning swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar undertaken by Mr. Koshyari. He wrote, “After going through the coffee table book, I saw photographs of swearing-in ceremonies except one or two, and the coffee book also mentions about welcome ceremonies, convocation functions and meetings with dignitaries in the limited period of yours.”

“In addition, you seem to not have taken note of the advice Union Home Minister gave to you on your advice to the Chief Minister on secularism,” Mr. Pawar taunted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his interview to CNN-News 18 had said that the Governor could have avoided the selection of particular words in a letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Koshyari while referring to the issue of reopening temples had written to Mr. Thackeray asking whether he had turned secular.

Mr. Pawar in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had criticised the immoderate language used by Mr. Koshyari towards the CM. Mr. Thackeray had retorted saying he did not want the Governor’s certificate on Hindutva.